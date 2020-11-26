STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 92.66 lakh, recoveries surge to 86.79 lakh

The country's coronavirus tally mounted to 92,66,705, while the death toll climbed to 1,35,223 with 524 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Published: 26th November 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload increased to 92.66 lakh with 44,489 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 86.79 lakh, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

The country's coronavirus tally mounted to 92,66,705, while the death toll climbed to 1,35,223 with 524 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 active caseload has risen to 4,52,344, an increase of 7,598 cases from Wednesday, even though it remained below 5 lakh for the 16th consecutive day.

The active cases comprise 4.88 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 86,79,138, pushing the national recovery rate to  93.66 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to ICMR, over 13.59 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 till November 25, with 10,90,238 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 524 new fatalities include 99 from Delhi, 65 from Maharashtra, 51 from West Bengal, 42 from Haryana, 31 from Punjab, 29 from Uttar Pradesh and 26 from Kerala.

A total of 1,35,223 deaths reported so far in the country includes 46,748 from Maharashtra followed by 11,714 from Karnataka, 11,655 from Tamil Nadu, 8,720 from Delhi, 8,172 from West Bengal, 7,644 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,962 from Andhra Pradesh,   4,684 from Punjab and 3,906 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of  Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus Active Cases India Coronavirus Deaths
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp