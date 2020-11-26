Maharashtra records 6,406 fresh cases of COVID-19 with 65 deaths, tally reaches 18,02,365

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count on Thursday crossed 18 lakh to reach 18,02,365 as 6,406 new infections came to light, a health official said.

The state also reported 65 deaths, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 46,813, he said.

A total of 4,815 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recovered people to 16,68,538. With this, the number of active patients reached 85,963.

Mumbai city reported 1,147 new coronavirus cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,79,744 while its death toll rose to 10,740 with 15 new fatalities. The state has so far conducted 1,05,47,333 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 2,181 new cases, raising the total count to 6,25,192.

A total of 18,580 people have died due to COVID-19 so far in the region, the health official said.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,50,766 and death toll at 10,562, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,42,222 and death toll at 4,478, he said.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,12,959 cases and 3,905 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 67,263 and death count at 1,684. Latur division has reported 74,370 cases until now and 2,251 fatalities. Akola division has recorded 57,531 cases while 1,336 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 1,70,024 infections and 3,854 fatalities to date, the official informed.

Total of 2,038 COVID-19 patients from outside Maharashtra have received treatment in the state including 163 who died.

