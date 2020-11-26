STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Phone call row: Lalu Prasad shifted from hospital director's bungalow to paying ward

Prasad, the former Bihar chief minister who was convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for multiple ailments.

Published: 26th November 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Imprisoned RJD president Lalu Prasad was shifted from the director's bungalow of a Ranchi hospital to its paying ward on Thursday following his alleged phone call to a Bihar BJP MLA seeking his help in defeating the NDA candidate for assembly Speaker's post, an official said.

Prasad, the former Bihar chief minister who was convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for multiple ailments.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted from the bungalow of the director to room number A-11 of the paying ward today," Dr Waghmare Krishna Prasad, Additional Director of RIMS and Joint Health Secretary of Jharkhand, told PTI.

Prasad was transferred from the paying ward of the RIMS to the residence of its director in August to protect him from exposure to coronavirus.

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday ordered a probe into Prasad allegedly telephoning Bihar BJP MLA Lalan Kumar Paswan, asking him to abstain from voting during the Speaker's election on Tuesday.

Prasad, who also served as the Railway minister in the UPA-I government, has been behind bars since December, 2017 in cases related to the fodder scam in the 1990s in undivided Bihar, when money was fraudulently withdrawn from treasuries in the name of supplying fodder to animals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalu Prasad RJD Phone call
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp