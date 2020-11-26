To counter BJP's online blitzkrieg, Trinamool launches app to showcase Didi’s success

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Combatting BJP’s cyber slugfest, the ruling Trinamool Congress has launched an app ‘Didir Dyut’ (Didi’s representative) to showcase the state government’s success and draw people’s response to it.

The content of the app is divided into three segments — “know your Didi (Mamata), work with Didi and be with your Didi”.

The app will work under the supervision of election strategist Prashant Kishor and his team I-PAC.

A massive campaign has already been in place to encourage people to download the app by using the party’s Twitter handle and Facebook account.

“Those who are interested, will have to share his basic information with his or her contact number to complete the registration process. The registered people will be working as the chief minister’s representative and they will spread the initiatives taken by her in past 10 years by using their own social media platforms,’’ said a TMC leader. Sources in the ruling party said the registered persons will work as volunteers on behalf of the TMC.