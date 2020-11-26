STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Meanwhile, the Covaxin Phase III trial will soon start at the city-based NICED where at least 1,000 volunteers will be roped in, the official added.

Published: 26th November 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Firhad Hakim

West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim has expressed his wish to be a volunteer for the Covaxin Phase III trial scheduled to be held at the city-based National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED).

The 62-year-old minister of the Mamata Banerjee- government has also spoken to the NICED officials and expressed his wish to be part of the programme.

"I want to help people. If my contribution helps in the treatment of people then I will be more than happy. I am keen to be part of the programme (Covaxin Phase III trial)," Hakim told PTI when contacted on Thursday.

Hakim, who is also the chairperson of the Board of Administrators (BoA) in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), said that he has spoken to the NICED authorities about his wish and they will be conducting a health check-up on him to find out whether he is "fit" to be part of the Covaxin Phase III trial at the institute.

"I have told them (authorities of the NICED) about my wish. They will conduct a health-check up on me to find out whether I am fit enough to be part of the trial or not. I am 62-year-old and they want to check whether my health will permit this or not," he said.

It was learnt that the NICED authorities have welcomed Hakim's willingness to join the trial and also invited Atin Ghosh, another member of Board of Administrators of KMC, in- charge of the Health wing of the civic body to be part of the trial.

"We welcome Mr Hakim's willingness to be part of the trial. This is a great gesture and we think this will set a good example for others too," an official of the NICED said.

Meanwhile, the Covaxin Phase III trial will soon start at the city-based NICED where at least 1,000 volunteers will be roped in, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covaxin COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp