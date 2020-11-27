STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
6,185 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, total tally at 18,08,550

Mumbai city reported 1,074 new cases, which pushed its caseload to 2,80,818, while its death toll rose to 10,757 with 17 fatalities being recorded on Friday.

Published: 27th November 2020 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 10:35 PM

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally on Friday reached 18,08,550 as 6,185 fresh infections were recorded, said a health official here.

The state also reported 85 fatalities during the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 46,898, he said.

On the other hand, 4,089 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the tally of recovered patients to 16,72,627.

There are now 87,969 active coronavirus patients in Maharashtra.

Mumbai city reported 1,074 new cases, which pushed its caseload to 2,80,818, while its death toll rose to 10,757 with 17 fatalities being recorded on Friday.

The state has so far conducted 1,06,35,600 tests. The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 2,162 new cases, raising the total count to 6,27,354.

A total of 18,616 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,52,112, and deaths at 10,585.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,43,002 and death toll at 4,484.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,13,147 cases and 3,909 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 67,452 and death count at 1,686.

Latur division has reported 74,598 cases until now and 2,256 fatalities. Akola division has recorded 57,708 cases while 1,339 people have succumbed to the disease until now. Nagpur division has recorded 1,71,130 infections and 3,858 fatalities.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,08,550, New cases: 6,185, Death toll: 46,898, Discharged: 16,72,627, Active cases: 87,969, People tested so far: 1,06,35,600.

