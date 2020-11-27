STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After FIR against Lalu, Bihar BJP MLA Lallan Paswan seeks police cover

The MLA from Pirpaiti in Bhagalpur, claimed that he has the audio of conversation with Lalu Prasad, who is jailed in Ranchi. "He asked me to support the RJD and he will promote me in future," he said.

Published: 27th November 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Lalu Prasad Yadav 

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File| PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: A day after lodging an FIR against RJD chief Lalu Prasad for allegedly asking him to abstain from voting in the Bihar Speaker's election, BJP MLA Lallan Paswan on Friday sought police protection.

Speaking in the Assembly, Paswan claimed that he is facing threats to his life.

Paswan on Thursday lodged the FIR against Lalu Prasad under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance police station in Patna.

The MLA from Pirpaiti in Bhagalpur, claimed that he has the audio of conversation with Lalu Prasad, who is jailed in Ranchi. "He asked me to support the RJD and he will promote me in future," he said.

"I was in the house of (former Deputy Chief Minister) Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday evening when Lalu Prasad called me. My PA picked the call and gave it to me. As he (Lalu Prasad) is senior to me, I gave him respect and enquired about his well-being.

"He told me to support the RJD during voting for the Speaker in the Assembly. I told him that I belong to the BJP and it is not possible for me to do it. Then he said that I should be absent on voting day by making an excuse of being infected with coronavirus," Paswan alleged.

His allegations had sparked off a huge controversy in Bihar.

Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad and JD-U leader Shrawan Kumar also supported Paswan's demand for security.

 

