BJP poll manifesto promises 70,000 jobs in J&K, zero tolerance against encroachers

Published: 27th November 2020 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The BJP on Thursday released its manifesto for the District Development Council polls promising 70,000 jobs, regularisation of daily wagers, regional equality and retrieving land from all encroachers including former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah. 

In the four-page vision document, the BJP said after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, J&K is on path of peace and development and stone pelting is over.

“There is zero tolerance towards violence and militant activities are dealt with an iron fist. After decades, laws of the land are applicable to J&K and the region is reaping its benefits.” 

The DDC polls begin from November 28. Results will be on December 22.

The BJP promised to provide 70,000 jobs to unemployed youth in both government and private sectors. 

BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi said land will be taken back from encroachers in an indirect reference to the Roshni Act.

“All encroachments will be vacated whether it is of Farooq Abdullah, or somebody else. Encroachments cannot be justified.” Abdullah, however, has denied that he has encroached the state land.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp