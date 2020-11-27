Haryana CM says govt ready for talks; Amarinder asks why till Dec 3

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the farmers should directly talk to the Central government for all their legitimate issues as he tries to assure them that the Centre was ready for a solution.

Khattar’s Punjab counterpart Capt Amarinder Singh, however, slammed the Haryana government for its continued use of brute force to stop the farmers. “I appeal to farmer brothers to directly talk to the Centre for all their legitimate issues,” he said. Khattar told farmers that the path of stir cannot be a medium for the resolution of problems and asserted that a solution will emerge from talks.

Questioning as to why the Centre was waiting for December 3 for holding talks with farmers when the situation was “getting out of control now”, the Punjab CM tweeted: “The voice of farmers cannot be muzzled indefinitely. Centre should immediately initiate talks with Kisan Union leaders to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi borders.” Singh further asked the Centre to show statesmanship and accept the farmers’ demand for assured minimum support price.

“Central govt needs to show statesmanship and accept the farmers’ demand for assured MSP, which is the basic right of every farmer. If they can give verbal assurance I fail to understand why they can’t make it a legal obligation of the GoI,” said the Punjab chief minister. Later, Singh welcomed the government’s decision allowing farmers to enter Delhi. “I welcome the Centre’s decision to allow farmers to enter Delhi to exercise their democratic right to protest.