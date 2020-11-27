STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana CM says govt ready for talks; Amarinder asks why till Dec 3

Khattar extended the assurance amid farmers from Punjab and Haryana striving to reach the national capital as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' call to protest against the three central farm laws.

Published: 27th November 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the farmers should directly talk to the Central government for all their legitimate issues as he tries to assure them that the Centre was ready for a solution.

Khattar’s Punjab counterpart Capt Amarinder Singh, however, slammed the Haryana government for its continued use of brute force to stop the farmers.  “I appeal to farmer brothers to directly talk to the Centre for all their legitimate issues,” he said. Khattar told farmers that the path of stir cannot be a medium for the resolution of problems and asserted that a solution will emerge from talks.

ALSO READ | Centre allows entry of farmers in Delhi, grants permission to conduct 'peaceful' agitation

Questioning as to why the Centre was waiting for December 3 for holding talks with farmers when the situation was “getting out of control now”, the Punjab CM tweeted: “The voice of farmers cannot be muzzled indefinitely. Centre should immediately initiate talks with Kisan Union leaders to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi borders.” Singh further asked the Centre to show statesmanship and accept the farmers’ demand for assured minimum support price.

“Central govt needs to show statesmanship and accept the farmers’ demand for assured MSP, which is the basic right of every farmer. If they can give verbal assurance I fail to understand why they can’t make it a legal obligation of the GoI,” said the Punjab chief minister. Later, Singh welcomed the government’s decision allowing farmers to enter Delhi. “I welcome the Centre’s decision to allow farmers to enter Delhi to exercise their democratic right to protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manohar Lal Khattar farmers protest Delhi Chalo Amarinder Singh NDA government Punjab farmers
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp