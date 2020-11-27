STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 93,09,787 with 43,082 new infections

There are 4,55,555 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.89 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry stated.

Published: 27th November 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.09 lakh with 43,082 new cases in a day, while 87,18,517 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 93.64 per cent on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 93,09,787 and the death toll climbed to 1,35,715 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 492 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 per cent.

There are 4,55,555 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.89 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 13,70,62,749 samples have been tested up to November 26 with 11,31,204 samples being tested on Thursday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20.

The 492 new fatalities include 91 from Delhi, 65 from Maharashtra, 52 from West Bengal, 30 from Uttar Pradesh, 27 from Kerala, 26 from Punjab, 25 from Haryana, 18 from Chhattisgarh and 12 from Karnataka.

A total of 1,35,715 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 46,813 from Maharashtra followed by 11726 from Karnataka, 11669 from Tamil Nadu, 8811 from Delhi, 8224 from West Bengal, 7674 from Uttar Pradesh, 6970 from Andhra Pradesh, 4710 from Punjab and 3922 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Active Coronavirus Cases India Coronavirus Deaths
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp