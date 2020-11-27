STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eastern India's first shadow government formed in Bihar

Published: 27th November 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 08:30 PM

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Eastern India’s first non-political ‘Shadow Government’ (SG) was formed by a group of Bihar's most reputed activists and intellectuals in Patna.

On Wednesday after proper discussion, the Shadow Government claiming to be the first of all of eastern India’s 13 states, came into shape with renwoned activist Dr Suman Lal being sworn in as Chief Minister along with 32 other ministers.

“At a time in Bihar, when both  the ruling alliance and the opposition  are facing a common charge of corruption, it was decided, after proper consultation with more than 700 activists, academicians, and researchers, to form the Shadow Government”, said Gagan Gaurav, the brain behind the collective and the convenor of the ‘Jago' front.

He said that the Shadow Government will act in itself, albeit voluntarily, parallel to the Bihar Legislative Assembly with Dr. Suman Lal as the CM with her cabinet of 32 ministers respectively.

On being asked what the objectives of 'shadow government' were for Bihar, Dr. Suman Lal said the people inducted in the SG will present the model of action plans, methodology and policies of an ideal government. 

“The points of development of Bihar and its corresponding solutions will be published before the government and public on the basis of research and behaviour by this SG," he said.

The swearing-in event of the SG was held at the time when the Speaker's election was being held in the Legislative Assembly.

Gaurav said that India's first SG was formed in 2005 in Maharashtra by opposition BJP party and the  Shivsena to counter the then CM Vilasrao Deshmukh-led Congress-NCP government.

“In 2014, the Congress Party had formed the Shadow Government in 2014 to counter the Shivraj Singh Chauhan- led government in  MP, followed by another Shadow-Government in Goa in 2015  by an NGO called GenNext,” Gagan Gaurav said, adding that  another SG was formed by a group of  17 activists of the civil society in Kerala in 2018.

Why was it created?

He said that the Shadow Government has been created to present a prototype of an ideal government in the state and to share blueprints formed for developments sector wise.

“Through this 'shadow government', the future prospects for Bihar will be brought out with its potential and positive side,” he said, quoting Chief Minister.

“We will put forth the formula of upgrading Bihar with full honesty, perseverance and hard work in front of the government and common people,” Dr. Suman Lal said.

Professor Devajyoti Mukherjee, sworn-in as deputy CM is a senior faculty in the Bhagalpur engineering college while, Avnish Kumar, sworn-in as environment minister is an IITian with a research record in mining and environment.

He said that it was formed as an experiment in Bihar. "We will run it faithfully for all of the five years," he said.

