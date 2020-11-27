Engineering courses in mother tongue from next yr

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Starting next year, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) will offer engineering courses in mother tongue. A few IITs and NITs are being short-listed for this purpose, the Union education ministry said on Thursday.

Offering technical education in mother tongue is part of the National Education Policy adopted by the Centre. In a review meeting of various schemes by the ministry, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank also directed the University Grants Commission to ensure all scholarships and fellowships are disbursed in time and to start a helpline for the same.

He also directed that all the grievances of the students be redressed immediately. Nishank said preparations are in full swing and officials are working to ensure proper implementation of National Education Policy, which seeks to achieve holistic development of students and transformation of the education system.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the JEE (Main) and NEET-UG among others, will come out with the syllabus for competitive examinations, it was decided in the meeting. The NTA had said last month that JEE (Main) would be conducted in nine regional languages, apart from Hindi and English, from 2021. However, the IITs are yet to decide whether the JEE (Advanced) will also be offered in regional language.