STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Engineering courses in mother tongue from next yr

Starting next year, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) will offer engineering courses in mother tongue.

Published: 27th November 2020 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Starting next year, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) will offer engineering courses in mother tongue. A few IITs and NITs are being short-listed for this purpose, the Union education ministry said on Thursday.

Offering technical education in mother tongue is part of the National Education Policy adopted by the Centre. In a review meeting of various schemes by the ministry, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank also directed the University Grants Commission to ensure all scholarships and fellowships are disbursed in time and to start a helpline for the same.

He also directed that all the grievances of the students be redressed immediately. Nishank said preparations are in full swing and officials are working to ensure proper implementation of National Education Policy, which seeks to achieve holistic development of students and transformation of the education system.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the JEE (Main) and NEET-UG among others, will come out with the syllabus for competitive examinations, it was decided in the meeting.  The NTA had said last month that JEE (Main) would be conducted in nine regional languages, apart from Hindi and English, from 2021. However, the IITs are yet to decide whether the JEE (Advanced) will also be offered in regional language.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp