Harassed over marriage, 17-year-old sets herself ablaze in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, dies 

According to a complaint, Zamin, alias Bablu, who is presently working in Mumbai, was pressuring the teenager for marriage.

Published: 27th November 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

AMETHI: A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly being harassed by a man who wanted to marry her died on Friday after she set herself on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said.

His three brothers living at Jiyapur village under Shivratanganj police station were also threatening her, an officer said.

Due to this, the girl had set herself afire in her house in the village last Friday after pouring petrol on her.

She was shifted to the Balrampur hospital in Lucknow where she succumbed to injuries, Assistant Superintendent of Police Dayaram Saroj said.

A case has been registered and two suspects have been arrested.

Efforts are on to nab others, the ASP said.

Comments

