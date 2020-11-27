STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IITs says no to third attempt for JEE-A aspirants

Their attempt is limited to only two attempts even though engineering aspirants are permitted three attempts for JEE(M).

Published: 27th November 2020

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Joint Admission Board of the Indian Institutes of Technology has turned down a proposal to allow those candidates who had exhausted their two attempts for the Joint Entrance Examination (advanced) this year to appear for a third time.

JEE (advanced) is the entrance test for admissions into IITs and the National Institutes of Technology and students who pass board examinations with marks above 75% and are among the top 20 percentile scorers in JEE (main) are qualified to take the examination.

Their attempt is limited to only two attempts even though engineering aspirants are permitted three attempts for JEE(M). A number of students, who had exhausted their attempts this year, have been requesting the Union education ministry and IITs to give them another chance next year. 

As per the students, an extra attempt should be allowed to them as their preparation had been hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed in March. In a latest letter written,  addressed to all the IITs, students had said that JEE (advanced) is a “career-defining” exam and, therefore, those who performed poorly because of the mental stress due to the pandemic and the lockdown should be allowed another attempt next year.

The IITs, however, have not agreed with the students and said in a JAB meeting recently that this would result in disadvantage to the new aspirants next year who are eligible for the test as per existing criteria. Every year about 3-4 lakh students qualify for JEE (advanced). 

