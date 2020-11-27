Kangana Ranaut's `PoK' comment was unfortunate: Hasan Mushrif

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut's tweet likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) was "unfortunate", Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif said on Friday.

The Bombay High Court earlier in the day declared the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) action of demolishing part of Ranaut's bungalow here for alleged unauthorised construction as illegal.

The BMC's action had followed the controversy over Ranaut's tweet about the law and order situation in Mumbai.

"I won't speak about the court's order. But Kangana Ranaut's comments likening Mumbai to PoK was unfortunate," Mushrif told the TV9 Marathi news channel.

The senior NCP leader said the people of Maharashtra consider Mumbai Police as the best in the world.

"She should not have insulted Maharashtra and Maharashtrians," the minister added.