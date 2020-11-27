STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Law should be equal for all: Sanjay Raut on HC ruling Kangana Ranaut's bungalow demolition as illegal

Commenting on Raut's role, the court said the Sena leader "without being bothered that the rule of law should always prevail, was determined to teach a lesson to the Petitioner (Ranaut)".

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Reacting to the Bombay High Court's ruling that the demolition carried out by the Mumbai civic body at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow was illegal, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said the law should be equal for all.

The HC, in its order, has also taken Raut to task for his tirade against Ranaut.

"How can it be illegal action if the construction (at Ranaut's bungalow) is illegal as per the BMC's findings?" Raut, who is Sena's chief spokesperson, asked.

"I still respect the court's decision. The law should be equal for all," he added.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started demolition of alleged unauthorized construction at Ranaut's Pali Hill bungalow on September 9 following a controversy over her tweet comparing Mumbai to Pak-occupied-Kashmir.

"Such conduct does not befit a leader like Shri Raut, who is also a Parliamentarian," it said.

