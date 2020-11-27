STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Leopard kills 10-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Beed

The incident took place in the afternoon, when the victim Swaraj Bhapkar was at a farm with his uncle in Kinhi village, the official said.

Published: 27th November 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A 10-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a leopard at a village in Ashti tehsil of Maharashtra's Beed district on Friday, an official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon, when the victim Swaraj Bhapkar was at a farm with his uncle in Kinhi village, the official said.

The leopard attacked the boy and dragged him away, following which an alarm was raised and he was found dead some distance away, he said.

When contacted, village sarpanch Rahul Kakade said the presence of the predator has scared villagers in the area and while teams from the forest department are trying to trap the animal, they don't have enough equipment.

A farmer was similarly attacked by a leopard in Surdi village of the taluka two days ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Beed Beed leopard attack
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp