STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Offence of abetment to suicide not established prima facie in FIR against Arnab Goswami, others: SC

These important observations of the apex court came in the judgment by which it extended the interim bail granted to Goswami and two others in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Published: 27th November 2020 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami shows injury marks at Alibaug court

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami shows injury marks at Alibaug court near Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prima facie evaluation of the FIR against journalist Arnab Goswami and two others did not establish the ingredients of the offence of abetment to suicide, the Supreme Court said on Friday coming down strongly on the Bombay High Court for not noticing the 'disconnect' between the allegations against them in the complaints and the legal provisions.

These important observations of the apex court came in the judgment by which it extended the interim bail granted to Goswami and two others in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee said that the high court should not foreclose itself from the exercise of the power when a citizen has been 'arbitrarily deprived of their personal liberty in an excess of state power.'

"In this batch of cases, a prima facie evaluation of the FIR does not establish the ingredients of the offence of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the IPC. The appellants are residents of India and do not pose a flight risk during the investigation or the trial."

"There is no apprehension of tampering of evidence or witnesses. Taking these factors into consideration, the order dated 11 November 2020 envisaged the release of the appellants on bail," the top court said.

The top court said however that since the proceedings are pending before the high court its views were limited to the grant of interim protection to Goswami and others only.

"If the High Court were to carry out a prima facie evaluation, it would have been impossible for it not to notice the disconnect between the FIR and the provisions of Section 306 of the IPC. The failure of the High Court to do so has led it to adopt a position where it left the appellant to pursue his remedies for regular bail under Section 439."

"The High Court was clearly in error in failing to perform a duty which is entrusted to it while evaluating a petition under Section 482 albeit at the interim stage," the verdict said.

Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Neetish Sarda, and Feroz Mohammad Shaikh was arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

The top court said the FIR does not disclose the accused's commission of suicide as under section 306, "they must have played an active role by an act of instigation or by doing the certain actions to facilitate the commission of suicide".

"We are clearly of the view that in failing to make even a prima facie evaluation of the FIR, the High Court abdicated its constitutional duty and function as a protector of liberty. Courts must be alive to the need to safeguard the public interest in ensuring that the due enforcement of criminal law is not obstructed. The fair investigation of crime is an aid to it," it said.

It said that the High Court "failed to apply its mind to a fundamental issue" which needed to be considered while dealing with a petition for quashing of an FIR.

It summarized important factors to be taken note of by the high courts in dealing with bail pleas and said "the nature of the alleged offense, the nature of the accusation and the severity of the punishment in the case of a conviction" is one of them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arnab Goswami Supreme Court FIR Bombay High Court
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp