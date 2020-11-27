One nation, one election need of the hour: PM Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated the need for discussions on ‘one nation, one election’ while addressing the concluding session of the presiding officers of legislatures.

He also suggested a single voters’ list for Lok Sabha, assembly and panchayat polls, saying separate lists are a waste of resources.

“One nation, one elections isn’t just a topic for discussion, but a need for the country. There’s a need for serious discourse on the issue. The presiding officers also need to brainstorm over the issue,” said the Prime Minister, adding that common voter list can be used for the purpose. Digital innovations in the fields of legislatures should be taken up in real earnest for this, added the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister since 2017 has regularly been speaking on the issue of “one nation, one election” as a way to cut down on the expenses borne out of the public exchequer and also to ensure political stability.

A BJP affiliated think tank under the chairmanship of the senior party leader Vinay Sahashrabuddhe has also submitted a report on the issue after holding discussions with a cross section of the stakeholders.

The PM stressed that in the past 6-7 years a lot of efforts have been made for the better coordination among the legislature, judiciary and executive.

The Prime Minister was addressing the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference at Kevadia Gujarat through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister remembered the victims of the Mumbai terrorist attack which took place on this day in 2008.

He paid tribute to the martyrs of the security forces and said that today India is fighting terrorism in a new way and paid his respect to the security forces.

Referring to the Emergency, the Prime Minister said that in 1970’s attempt was made against the dignity of separation of power but answer for that came from the Constitution itself as decorum and separation of power is described in the Constitution itself.