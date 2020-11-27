STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pandemic effect: Goa's tourism industry struggles despite rising footfalls since Diwali

Due to the pandemic, most tourists visiting Goa from the neighbouring states prefer to spend only a day and return home by evening instead of staying at hotels, its stakeholders say.

Published: 27th November 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Even as the number of tourists visiting Goa is witnessing a steady rise of late, especially since Diwali, the tourism industry of the state that has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, has failed to benefit much out of it owing to several factors, its stakeholders say.

Due to the pandemic, most tourists visiting Goa from the neighbouring states prefer to spend only a day and return home by evening instead of staying at hotels, they said.

Besides, the tourists prefer to carry home-cooked food instead of eating out in restaurants as the coronavirus fear still looms large, they said.

Several beaches in the state, including Calangute, Candolim, Baga in North Goa district and Colva and Palolem in South Goa are popular among tourists.

They have been witnessing a huge influx of tourists since Diwali vacations.

However, the industry stakeholders say that the rise in footfalls has not benefited the sector so far, even as the months of November and December are normally considered the peak season of Goa's tourism.

"The tourists visiting Goa come in their own vehicles and carry home-cooked food to avoid eating out. They buy liquor from wholesale wine stores. Due to these factors, the beach shacks are still wearing a deserted look," president of Traditional Shack Owners' Association, Manuel Cardoso, said.

Shacks are temporary structures, which serve as restaurants and bars with sunbeds on the sand.

They are removed during monsoon, only to be set up again during the tourist season.

He said that many members affiliated to his association are yet to set up shacks as they are waiting to gauge the response of tourists.

"Majority of the tables at the shacks that are operating now are empty. Hardly a few people are found entering the shacks for meal or drink," he said.

Cardoso said that the rush of tourists is being witnessed only at the prime beaches.

"But if you walk a little away from the main areas, other beach belts are mostly deserted," he said.

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) president Nilesh Shah said, "Hotels are reporting low occupancy despite November being a peak tourist season for Goa's tourism industry, which is considered the backbone of its economy."

Shack owner Julio Fernandes from Calangute claimed that most of the tourists arriving here from the neighbouring states, who return home by evening.

"The tourists don't stay back. They don't stay in shotel, which is why the hotel occupancy is poor even now," he said.

TTAG feels that the guidelines issued by the government in neighbouring Maharashtra, making it mandatory for the people from Goa to carry COVID-19 negative certificates while entering that state, will further impact Goa's tourism prospects.

Shah said that such guidelines would hit Goa in a big way even as the state expects a revival of tourism industry next month.

The Maharashtra government on Monday made it mandatory for those seeking to enter the state from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa to carry RT-PCR negative reports, in a bid to stem any further spike in COVID-19 cases following a post- Diwali surge.

However, Goa's Tourism Director Menino D'Souza said there will be no direct impact of Maharashtra's guidelines.

"But it may leave some indirect impact on Goa's tourism business," he said.

He said that the tourism industry, hit hard by COVID- 19, is slowly getting back on track.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Goa Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp