STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Alleged hawala dealer Naresh Jain moves court seeking bail in money laundering case

The application claimed that the probe regarding the accused was complete and his further custody was not required.

Published: 28th November 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Alleged hawala dealer Naresh Jain, arrested in connection with a case of money laundering related to international hawala transactions worth around Rs 20,000 crore, has moved a Delhi court seeking bail.

The bail application is likely to be heard on December 2.

The application claimed that the probe regarding the accused was complete and his further custody was not required.

It also said the court may impose any condition on the accused while granting him the relief.

Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta, the special public prosecutor appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, had earlier told the court that Jain, along with the co-accused and his employees, incorporated and operated 450 Indian entities and 104 foreign entities using identity proofs and documents of dummy shareholders and directors for opening bank accounts.

Jain has various offices and properties which he purchased from the proceeds of crime, the ED said.

According to the investigation, the proceeds of crime to the tune of more than Rs 500 crore was generated in this case has been detected so far.

The said proceeds of the crime were placed as untainted funds in companies controlled by Naresh Jain, it said.

The layering was done by rotating the proceeds of crime in various companies and then the same was integrated by buying properties.

According to the investigation agency, Jain formed shell companies and rotated funds approximately to the tune of Rs 96,000 crore in furtherance of the criminal conspiracy to cause loss to the government exchequer by indulging in illegal foreign exchange transactions on the basis of forged and fabricated documents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naresh Jain Money Laundering Case Money Laundering
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp