STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal to construct 'Apur Sansar Park' named after Soumitra Chatterjee's debut film in his memory

Chatterjee had essayed the role of 'Apu' in the 1959 film which is part of the Apu trilogy directed by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Published: 28th November 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Late Bengali actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Soumitra Chatterjee (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Late Bengali actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Soumitra Chatterjee (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has decided to construct a park themed on legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee's debut film 'Apur Sansar' in New Town area on the northeastern fringes of Kolkata, a senior official said on Saturday.

The West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HIDCO) has invited an expression of interest (EOI) from bidders for deciding on how to execute the theme by retaining the flavour of the film, its Chairman cum Managing Director Debashis Sen said.

ALSO READ | A staunch Leftist, late actor Soumitra Chatterjee spoke about socio-political issues through his roles

Chatterjee had essayed the role of 'Apu' in the 1959 film which is part of the Apu trilogy directed by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

"The bidders have been asked to decide on ways to project the theme -- whether there will be 3D installations or other things.

Once they submit the ideas along with the details, our panel will decide which concept will be taken up, and the commissioning of the project will take place," Sen told PTI.

IN PHOTOS |  Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar

He said while commissioning can begin within months of awarding the project to a bidder, it is not possible to say at the moment when it will be completed.

The proposed park will come up near Snehodiya Housing in New Town.

As part of HIDCO's initiative to set up theme parks to pay tributes to the rich heritage of the state, 'Sonar Kella Park' has already been set up in New Town and work on 'Professor Shonku Park' themed on Ray's fictional scientist- adventurer character along with models of his 'inventions' is underway, he said.

The 'Sonar Kella Park' has images from Ray's 1974 children's classic movie and models recreating the desert scenes and sequences in Rajasthan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soumitra Chatterjee Soumitra Chatterjee films Apur Sansar Park Apur Sansar film
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp