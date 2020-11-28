STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Doors still open for talks with Suvendu Adhikari: TMC MP Saugata Roy

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Saturday said doors are still open for talks with Suvendu Adhikari.

Published: 28th November 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Saugata Roy

TMC MP Saugata Roy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Saturday said doors are still open for talks with Suvendu Adhikari, who has resigned from his office as a West Bengal cabinet minister.

Roy, a veteran lawmaker tasked by the TMC top brass to hold parleys with Adhikari over his grievances, expressed hope that the party leadership will hold talks with the strongman.

ALSO READ: TMC offices torched in Suvendu Adhikary's home district hours after he quits Mamata govt

"Doors are still open for talks with Suvendu. There should be discussions with him. I am hopeful of dialogue between Suvendu and the party leadership," Roy said when asked about retaining the popular leader in the party.

"Suvendu's mother is unwell, so the talks may have to wait till she gets well," Roy, who also enjoys a cordial relationship with Adhikari's father and Kanthi MP Sisir Kumar Adhikari, said.

ALSO READ: BJP in touch with TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, but nothing decided as of now

Suvendu Adhikari, who is reportedly unhappy with the party top brass over some issues, has been holding apolitical rallies for quite some time and has not attended cabinet meetings chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the last few months.

Roy has, on at least two occasions, discussed with Adhikari the issues that may be affecting him, before the heavyweight TMC leader resigned from the chairmanship of Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) on Thursday and his ministerial position in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet on the next day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saugata Roy TMC Suvendu Adhikari
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp