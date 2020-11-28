STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED attaches assets worth over Rs 27 crore of Chhattisgarh-based former IAS officer Babulal Agrawal

ED is probing Babulal Agrawal in connection with a money laundering case linked to charges of alleged corruption and disproportionate assets.

Published: 28th November 2020 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Assets worth over Rs 27 crore of Chhattisgarh-based former IAS officer Babulal Agrawal have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the central probe agency said on Saturday.

The agency is probing Agrawal, his family members and others in connection with a money laundering case linked to charges of alleged corruption and disproportionate assets.

"The attached assets include plant and machinery, balances in bank accounts and immovable properties of Babulal Agarwal and his family members," the ED said in a statement.

The total value of the attached properties is Rs 27.86 crore, it said.

Agrawal, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was arrested by the agency from his residence in state capital Raipur on November 9 and he is in judicial custody till December 5.

He has served as a principal secretary in the Chhattisgarh government and has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also in the past on charges of corruption.

Agrawal was suspended by the state government after the CBI arrested him.

It was alleged that Agrawal wanted to "settle" CBI probes against him which were registered in 2010 when he was the health secretary in the state government.

When the ED arrested him earlier this month, it said the action was taken against Agrawal for "laundering the proceeds generated out of criminal offences through shell companies and integrating the same in the business of his family members."

The ED had said its criminal case filed against Agrawal, his chartered accountant (CA) Sunil Agrawal and others was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after studying a 2010 FIR of the Chhattisgarh anti-corruption bureau and the CBI.

Plant and machinery worth Rs 26.16 crore, Rs 20.43 lakh kept in 291 bank accounts, a residential plot worth Rs 39.52 lakh in the name of a firm, Xpress Mining Pvt Ltd, which is an entity owned and operated by family members of Babulal Agrawal, and Rs 15 lakh cash recovered during I-T searches are among the provisionally attached assets.

The attached assets also include Rs 4.75 lakh kept in the bank account of a company called Capstone and a residential plot worth Rs 10.25 lakh in the name of a firm identified as Shri Ram Vihar (both partnership firms owned and operated by family members of the former IAS officer), and Rs 39.81 lakh cash and two kgs gold recovered by the CBI when it raided him.

The alleged corruption and disproportionate assets case against the former bureaucrat first came to light after the Income Tax (I-T) department raided him in February, 2010.

The ED had said it was found in the probe that Babulal Agrawal "played an active role for splitting the tender contracts related to the World Bank aided Malaria control program and awarding them to some non-existing entities and thereby, causing loss to the exchequer and pecuniary benefit to himself."

The ED has also alleged that the former bureaucrat, in connivance with his CA Sunil Agrawal, his brother Ashok Agrawal and Pawan Agrawal, opened "more than 400 bank accounts in the name of gullible villagers of Kharora and its nearby villages and cash to the tune of about Rs 46 crore was deposited."

This cash, the ED alleged, was "laundered" through shell or dummy companies opened by Agrawal's CA and other entities, which was ultimately parked in a company identified as Prime Ispat Ltd, Raipur, as investment in shares.

The ED has earlier attached properties to the tune of Rs 36.09 crore which includes assets of Prime Ispat Ltd, Raipur and the properties of the former IAS.

Sunil Agrawal was also arrested by the ED in this case earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Babulal Agrawal Chhattisgarh Enforcement Directorate IAS
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp