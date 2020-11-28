STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Even after world tour, COVID vaccine will be found in Pune: NCP MP Supriya Sule

PM Narendra Modi visited the SII facility near here to review the development and manufacturing of coronavirus vaccine.

Published: 28th November 2020 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Supriya Sule

NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule (File |PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Even if one goes around the world, vaccine for COVID-19 will be found only in Pune, NCP MP Supriya Sule said on Saturday, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Modi visited the SII facility near here to review the development and manufacturing of coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking at a campaign meeting for election to the Pune Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council at Talegaon Dabhade, Sule said, "He (Modi) is in Pune today. "See, after making rounds everywhere in the world, the vaccine on COVID-19 would be found in Pune. Nothing is beyond Pune," the Baramati MP said.

"Ultimately it was Punekar who invented the vaccine. Else someone will say that he invented it," she quipped. Pune-based SII has signed an agreement to manufacture the vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Serum Institute of India Supriya Sule NArendra Modi COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp