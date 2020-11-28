STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Love jihad' law comes into effect in UP with governor's nod

The draft ordinance makes religious conversions using force, coercion, enticement, deceit, and fraud non-bailable and cognizable offences.

Published: 28th November 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh became the first state to promulgate the law prohibiting 'love jihad' -- the ‘forced’ or ‘dishonest’ religious conversions.

The came into effect after the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 got the assent of Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav resolved to oppose it in the state assembly.

“Instead of this, bring an ordinance for the procurement of farmers’ produce. Bring an ordinance that will give employment to jobless youth,” Akhilesh exhorted the state government through a tweet while making it clear that his party was opposed to the state government move.

Yogi Adityanath cabinet had recently approved the draft proposal of the ordinance against forcible or “dishonest” religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years, early this week.

According to the ordinance, a marriage will be declared “null and void” if the conversion of a woman is solely for that purpose, and those wishing to change their religion after the wedding need to apply to the district magistrate.

The new law, formally called Uttar Pradesh Vidhi Viruddh Dharm Samparivartan Pratishedh Adhyadesh 2020 (UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance-2020), includes a provision to void a marriage if it is solemnised primarily to convert a woman’s faith.

However, the ordinance came following a law commission report and after studying all possible aspects.

The draft ordinance makes religious conversions using force, coercion, enticement, deceit, and fraud non-bailable and cognisable offences. It means that a police officer can arrest a suspect of the offence without warrant and can start an investigation without the permission of a court.

ALSO READ | Right of two adults to live together cannot be encroached upon by state: Allahabad HC

The law provides for imprisonment of a minimum of one year to a maximum of five years and a penalty of not less than Rs 15,000 in case of adult conversion. In cases where a minor girl or a woman from the scheduled caste or scheduled tribe communities is involved, the imprisonment ranges from three years to 10 years and a penalty of at least Rs 25,000.

In cases of collective or mass illegal conversion, the punishment is between three and 10 years with a penalty of at least Rs 50,000. In such offences, the registration of the organisation holding the mass conversion event could be cancelled. The law also empowers district magistrates to award compensation not exceeding Rs 5 lakh to victims of forced conversion.

If individuals want to change their faith, they will have to apply in a prescribed format two months before the planned conversion. This is double the period stipulated in the 1954 Special Marriage Act that regulates interfaith unions.

Violation of this clause in the ordinance would make a person liable for imprisonment between six months to three years and a penalty of at least Rs 10,000.

The state brought the law roughly a month after UP CM Yogi Adityanath had taken the vow to end “love jihad.” However, the ordinance doesn’t mention the word “love jihad” anywhere, said UP law commission chairperson AN Mittal, who was involved in drafting the document.

CM Yogi’s last month promise was based on a judgment by a single-judge bench of the Allahabad high court in October objecting to religious conversion only for marriage. However, on November 23, 2020, a two-judge division bench said the previous verdict didn’t lay down good law. The division bench also said the right to marry a partner irrespective of faith was a part of a person’s constitutional right that could not be infringed upon.

Uttar Pradesh’s ordinance has been promulgated at a time when several other BJP ruled states such as Karnataka, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh -- have made their intention clear to outlaw “love jihad”, in which Hindu right-wing activists claim gullible Hindu women are being coerced into a conversion on the false pretext of marriage.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel religious conversion Yogi Adityanath Love Jihad
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp