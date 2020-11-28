STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maha Vikas Aghadi government is neglecting Vidarbha: BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar

The former minister said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar did not visit Vidarbha even once.

Published: 28th November 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra minister & BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar

Former Maharashtra minister & BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (Photo| Facebook/@Sudhir.Mungantiwar)

By PTI

MAGPUR: BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Saturday slammed the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government for not holding the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur. Speaking to the media here as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Sena, NCP and Congress completed one year, he also criticized it for not reconstituting the Vidarbha Statutory Development Board.

Mungantiwar, MLA from Chandrapur district, quipped that in place of "Fadnavis government" (one led by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis), a "Fasawnuk (fraud) government" has come to power. He said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar did not visit Vidarbha even once. "The government is not even allowing the winter session of the Assembly to be held in Nagpur," he said.

The government had cited the coronavirus outbreak as the reason for not holding the winter session in Nagpur, the state's second capital, as is customary. The BJP leader said that Speaker Nana Patole, despite being from Vidarbha, gave his assent to hold the session in Mumbai.

He also expressed doubt about whether the session will take place even in Mumbai from December 7. No financial assistance was provided to flood-affected Gadchiroli district and eastern Vidarbha, Mungantiwar claimed.

He said that the Vidarbha Statutory Development Board was not constituted afresh after its term expired in April. "The VSDB is important as it secures funds for the region's development," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudhir Mungantiwar Maharashtra government Vidarbha region Maha Vikas Aghadi Vidarbha Statutory Development Board
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp