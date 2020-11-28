STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man, absconding after raping sister-in-law with two brothers, arrested: Uttar Pradesh Police

The gang-rape case against Israr dates back to June 18 last year, when his brother Salman gave 'triple talaq' to his wife following a quarrel with her.

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BULANDSHAHR: A man allegedly absconding for the last one and half years after raping his divorced sister-in-law along with his two brothers, has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Accused Israr, also carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, was arrested on Friday night by a team of Kotwali Nagar police station officials, said Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh.

The accused was also found in the possession of an illegal pistol, which was seized, he said.

The gang-rape case against Israr dates back to June 18 last year, when his brother Salman gave 'triple talaq' to his wife following a quarrel with her, said police.

After Salman divorced his wife, his three brothers -- Israr, Gaffar and Abrar -- took turns to rape her and then turned her out of the house, driving her in a car to a school near her maternal home under Gulauthi police station area.

The woman reported the matter to the Gulauthi police station, which lodged a case on her complaint and arrested Gaffar and Abrar but Israr managed to give police a slip.

He was finally arrested on Friday night, said Singh.

