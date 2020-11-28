Switched at birth? Chhattisgarh man claims he traced his son after 20 years, DNA test ordered 

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A DNA test has been ordered to settle a paternity dispute 20 years after a man claimed to have traced a youth as his son, who was allegedly stolen as the newborn from a private hospital and surreptitiously exchanged with a dead infant girl in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh.

Chamruram Badain and his wife filed a plea before the Chhattisgarh State Women Commission narrating their ordeal and contended they finally succeeded in tracing their son after persisting search and inquiry for many years and found him staying with the driver earlier employed in the hospital where the baby was reportedly “exchanged”.

To prove his assertion, Badain cited the close resemblance of face, voice, and personality built-up he has with the boy, who is staying with the diver of the Holy Cross Hospital. To resolve the disputed paternity, and establish biological ties, the commission ordered for DNA test.

“The DNA tests would involve the five members from both the families”, said Kiranmayee Nayak, the chairperson of the commission.

The petitioner Badain stated that the hospital initially had informed that he was blessed with a son but later communicated to his wife that she gave birth to a stillborn baby girl.

“Such explicit resemblance between me and the youth cannot be purely coincidental. And in case my claim is proved to be wrong, I am ready to bear any compensation fixed as punitive fines. Way back in 2000, I had lodged a complaint with the police after the incident but nothing happened”, Badain averred.

The commission chairperson has instructed the Kunkuri police officer Manish Kunwar in Jashpur to accomplish the DNA paternity tests and submit the report at the earliest.