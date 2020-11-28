STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Switched at birth? Chhattisgarh man claims he traced his son after 20 years, DNA test ordered 

To prove his assertion, the petitioner cited the close resemblance of face, voice, and personality built-up he has with the boy, who is staying with the diver of the hospital.

Published: 28th November 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

The DNA tests would involve the five members from both the families

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A DNA test has been ordered to settle a paternity dispute 20 years after a man claimed to have traced a youth as his son, who was allegedly stolen as the newborn from a private hospital and surreptitiously exchanged with a dead infant girl in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh.

Chamruram Badain and his wife filed a plea before the Chhattisgarh State Women Commission narrating their ordeal and contended they finally succeeded in tracing their son after persisting search and inquiry for many years and found him staying with the driver earlier employed in the hospital where the baby was reportedly “exchanged”.

To prove his assertion, Badain cited the close resemblance of face, voice, and personality built-up he has with the boy, who is staying with the diver of the Holy Cross Hospital. To resolve the disputed paternity, and establish biological ties, the commission ordered for DNA test.

“The DNA tests would involve the five members from both the families”, said Kiranmayee Nayak, the chairperson of the commission.

The petitioner Badain stated that the hospital initially had informed that he was blessed with a son but later communicated to his wife that she gave birth to a stillborn baby girl.

“Such explicit resemblance between me and the youth cannot be purely coincidental. And in case my claim is proved to be wrong, I am ready to bear any compensation fixed as punitive fines. Way back in 2000, I had lodged a complaint with the police after the incident but nothing happened”, Badain averred.

The commission chairperson has instructed the Kunkuri police officer Manish Kunwar in Jashpur to accomplish the DNA paternity tests and submit the report at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baby swap switched at birth Chhattisgarh Holy Cross hospital
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp