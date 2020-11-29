STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CoBRA officer killed, nine commandos injured in Naxal triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh

The blast took place in the Chintalnar forest area of the district around 9 pm and the injured personnel were evacuated by a helicopter around midnight.

Published: 29th November 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 03:25 PM

naxals

Image of Naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

RAIPUR: An officer of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, was killed while nine commandos were injured after Maoists triggered an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday night, security officials said.

They said the improvised explosive device explosion took place in the Chintalnar forest area of the district at around 9 PM and the injured personnel were evacuated by an IAF helicopter at around midnight.

Assistant Commandant Nitin P Bhalerao, 33, succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Sunday.

Nine commandos, including the team leader second-in-command rank officer Dinesh Kumar Singh, were injured in the incident, they said.

Seven commandos are being treated at a hospital in Raipur, while two are being given medical care at a unit hospital at Chintalnar, located in the south Bastar area of the state, they said.

Sukma district is located at a distance of about 400 km from here.

