CRPF officer killed, 10 jawans injured in Maoist IED attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The conditions of at least three jawans admitted in a private hospital here are stated to be critical.

Published: 29th November 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 09:57 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: An assistant commandant of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA)- the elite unit of CRPF, was killed and ten personnel were injured in a couple of powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blasts near Tadmetla in an edgy district of Sukma, about 480 km south of Raipur.

“Maoists targeted 206 CoBRA battalion team, which was out on operation on Saturday late evening. The rebels detonated two IEDs between Tadmetla and Minpa in Sukma. We lost one officer Nitin Bhalerao, a resident of Nashik, in the attack. Ten others who sustained injuries were airlifted to Raipur for immediate medical attention”, CRPF spokesperson BC Patra told TNIE.

The conditions of at least three jawans admitted in a private hospital here are stated to be critical. Sukma is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.
 

