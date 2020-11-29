STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight infants die at Shahdol district hospital in Madhya Pradesh, probe ordered

Earlier in January, six tribal infants, aged between six days and six months, had died within 15 hours at the same Shahdol district hospital.  

This is the second time, in ten months, that such an incident of deaths of several infants has been reported. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A probe has been ordered following the death of four infants, including a newborn, within a span of 24-hours at a government hospital in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh.

While three children, who died on Friday, were admitted at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) a newborn girl died at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) on the same day.

According to the Shahdol district’s chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Rajesh Pandey, the newborn girl from Umaria district had been referred to the hospital for breathing related complications, but despite being put on ventilator support, the newborn couldn’t survive.

Three children – all male children – aged between 2 months and 4 months (hailing from different parts of Shahdol district) couldn’t survive, despite being given treatment, as they were brought to the hospital after much delay.

“We’ve ordered a detailed probe into the four deaths, if any lapses are found, then punitive action will be initiated against the concerned staff. A committee has been formed for the probe,” Dr Pandey said.

This is the second time, in ten months, that such an incident of deaths of several infants has been reported at the Shahdol district hospital.

