In a first, de-radicalisation launched as counter-Maoist strategy in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Police on Sunday launched a de-radicalisation programme in Dantewada for the surrendered rebels, those who are in jail and have been recently released.

This first-ever initiative in the country, 'Badalta Mann', will also include people's representatives who inhabit regions with a strong Maoist presence.

“The campaign has been meticulously formulated keeping in mind the target population. Besides the counselling and discussions, they would be enlightened through a small booklet titled ‘Badlem Edka' in Gondi dialect meaning 'Badalta Mann' to apprise them of the difference between the reality and the make-believe (fantasy) that Maoists’ hollow ideology projects. We are quite hopeful it will emerge as a game-changer," said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada district police chief.

It’s equally seen that the rebels who are released from the jails continue to engage in the activities of the banned organisation and the locals get swayed by Maoists. Dantewada police are optimistic that this campaign will wean them away from the Maoist doctrine.

The booklet ‘Badlem Edka’ elucidates on the ideology of outlawed CPI (Maoist) and why one should quit it. The data and case studies on Maoist atrocities and violence have also been highlighted. It also explains the Indian Constitution, various laws in connection with the LWE areas, economic losses and consistent tribal culture atrophy faced by the villagers among others.

The launching of de-radicalisation programme in Dantewada was attended by 10 surrendered rebels, 10 rebels who were released from jails and 10 local people’s representatives.

The surrendered rebels who attended the de-radicalisatoin session felt that the campaign should further be extended among the tribal youths and other villagers to ensure their disconnect from the Maoists.

Dantewada is among the worst Maoist-affected districts in the country.