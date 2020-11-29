STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shivalik Elephant Reserve row: PMO directs Uttarakhand forest department to take 'necessary action'

Last week, Uttarakhand wildlife board decided to denotify Shivalik Elephant Reserve. 

Published: 29th November 2020 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Forest

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After an activist from Dehradun wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on November 16 appealing to save the Thano forest of the Shivalik Elephant Reserve, the PMO on Saturday assigned the matter to chief wildlife warden, Uttarakhand. 

The PMO's move came after, Dr Aanchal Sharma, a dentist by profession had approached various international organisations like the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) through social media.

"I received a reply from the Prime Minister's Office. I had written to the PMO about the issue and how much biodiversity in Thano area is in danger due to this decision. I received a reply saying that the state forest department will plant saplings to cover the loss by the felling of the trees. I write again pointing out that planting saplings is not sufficient. Now, the chief wildlife warden has been directed to take action in the matter by the PMO," said Sharma.

The Shivalik Elephant Reserve, spread over 5,000 sq km in 14 state forest divisions was notified in 2002. The move has invited ire of  local population, environmentalists and activists. 

Last month, in a recreation of famous 'Chipko Movement' dating back to 1973, thousands gathered in Thano of Dehradun opposing felling of over 10,000 trees for expansion of Dehradun airport.

The Uttarakhand government has sought the NWB's approval to transfer 243 acres of forest land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for expanding the airport.

The current length of the runway at Jolly Grant Airport of Dehradun is 2,140 metres and it is proposed to be expanded to 2,765 meters with the construction of an additional 625 metres stretch for the runway.

