STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Terrorists making attempt to disrupt DDC polls in Jammu & Kashmir: Army Chief General MM Naravane

He also said that terrorism emanating from across the border continues to be a serious threat and that it was not abating despite all the efforts being made to check it.

Published: 29th November 2020 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Army Chief General MM Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KANNUR: Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said terrorists were making desperate attempts to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt the District Development Council (DDC) polls there.

He also said that terrorism emanating from across the border continues to be a serious threat and that it was not abating despite all the efforts being made to check it. In the first electoral exercise in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, nearly 52 percent voter turnout was recorded on Saturday in the staggered polls to district development councils.

Days after a 150-metre long underground tunnel suspected to be used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists for infiltration from Pakistan was detected by the BSF at the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, the Army Chief also said the terrorists, with the onset of winters, have started "moving southwards".

They "are now attempting to infiltrate through lower regions including to tunnels across the international border".

"With the ongoing situation on our western borders, terrorism continues to be a serious threat, and that is not abating in spite of all the efforts that we have made. They (the terrorists) are making desperate attempts to infiltrate into the Union Territory of J&K, trying to create as much problem as possible and to disrupt normal democratic processes that we cherish," the Army chief told reporters at Ezhimala Naval Academy in the district.

General Naravane was in the Academy to review the Passing out Parade and award medals to meritorious midshipmen and cadets of the Indian Navy at the end of their "Course Completion Ceremony".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Article 370 MM Naravane Kashmir DDC elections J and K DDC polls Indian Army Terrorism
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp