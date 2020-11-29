STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand seals Haridwar border till November 30, bans holy dip in Ganges on Kartik Purnima

Every year lakhs of people from different states of the country come here to take the holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Published: 29th November 2020 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

HARIDWAR: A day ahead of Kartik Purnima, Uttarakhand Police on Sunday announced that all the boundaries of Haridwar have been completely sealed till November 30 to ensure that devotees do not enter the district to take the holy dip in Ganga amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Borders of Haridwar will remain sealed today and tomorrow as a measure to ensure that devotees do not enter the district to take the holy dip in Ganga which is not allowed on the occasion of Kartik Purnima," said Senior Superintendent of Police Senthil Abudai Krishnaraj S said.

The development comes a few days after the district administration canceled the celebrations on the occasion of 'Kartik Purnima bath' (November 30) in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19.

Every year lakhs of people from different states of the country come here to take the holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. However, this year, devotees coming from other states shall not be allowed to enter Haridwar to combat the COVID-19 spread. At present, there are 4,876 active cases of coronavirus in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Senthil said: "Bathing ritual has been canceled due to COVID-19 to ensure that devotees do not enter the district to take the holy dip in Ganga which is prohibited on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. We have also sealed boundaries of the district for November 29 and November 30. Only those coming for urgent work shall be given permission to enter the district and those coming for rituals will be exempted."

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand state capital Dehrahun will observe weekly lockdown of all market places from November 30, with the exception of shops selling essential items.

The Dehradun district administration had issued orders for closure of all market places in the district due to rising COVID-19 cases, the District Magistrate said on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kartik Purnima Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp