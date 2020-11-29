Uttarakhand seals Haridwar border till November 30, bans holy dip in Ganges on Kartik Purnima

By ANI

HARIDWAR: A day ahead of Kartik Purnima, Uttarakhand Police on Sunday announced that all the boundaries of Haridwar have been completely sealed till November 30 to ensure that devotees do not enter the district to take the holy dip in Ganga amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Borders of Haridwar will remain sealed today and tomorrow as a measure to ensure that devotees do not enter the district to take the holy dip in Ganga which is not allowed on the occasion of Kartik Purnima," said Senior Superintendent of Police Senthil Abudai Krishnaraj S said.

The development comes a few days after the district administration canceled the celebrations on the occasion of 'Kartik Purnima bath' (November 30) in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19.

Every year lakhs of people from different states of the country come here to take the holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. However, this year, devotees coming from other states shall not be allowed to enter Haridwar to combat the COVID-19 spread. At present, there are 4,876 active cases of coronavirus in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Senthil said: "Bathing ritual has been canceled due to COVID-19 to ensure that devotees do not enter the district to take the holy dip in Ganga which is prohibited on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. We have also sealed boundaries of the district for November 29 and November 30. Only those coming for urgent work shall be given permission to enter the district and those coming for rituals will be exempted."

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand state capital Dehrahun will observe weekly lockdown of all market places from November 30, with the exception of shops selling essential items.

The Dehradun district administration had issued orders for closure of all market places in the district due to rising COVID-19 cases, the District Magistrate said on Saturday.