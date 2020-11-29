STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Waging a war: Opposition hits out at Centre for use of tear gas, water cannons on agitating farmers

In a joint statement, leaders of eight opposition parties extended their support to the farmers who are protesting the three farm laws.

Published: 29th November 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Alleging that the Central farm laws "threatened" India's food security, several opposition parties on Saturday likened attempts by the police to stop the farmers' march towards Delhi by using tear gas, water cannons and by digging up roads to "repression" and "waging a war".

In a joint statement, leaders of eight opposition parties extended their support to the farmers who are protesting the three farm laws.

These leaders are NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK's T R Baalu, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI General Secretary D Raja, RJD MP Manoj Jha, CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, AIFB's Debabrata Biswas and RSP General Secretary Manoj Bhattacharya.

"Braving severe repression, tear gassing, heavy water cannons, roadblocks, police barricades and digging up the national highways surrounding Delhi akin to waging a 'war' on our farmers, tens of thousands of farmers have successfully reached the National Capital of Delhi.

"We salute their determination and courage in this massive protest demanding the withdrawal of the retrograde anti-Kisan agri laws," they said in the statement.

The Central government was forced to relent and reverse its earlier decision of preventing the farmers from reaching Delhi to peacefully voice their protest and allocated them a place to assemble, it said.

The leaders said the ground allotted to the protesters in Delhi's Burari was too small.

"We the undersigned demand that a larger ground like Ram Lila Maidan or similar must be allotted for this peaceful protest and all necessary arrangements must be made for their stay and food.

"We reiterate our opposition to these new agri-laws that threaten India's food security, abolish MSP, destroy Indian agriculture and our farmers -- 'Annadatas'.

The Central Government must adhere to the democratic process and norms and address the concerns of the protesting farmers," the statement said.

Farmers stayed put at Delhi borders on Saturday with thousands more set to join them and their leaders were yet to take a call on shifting to the Burari ground, a place earmarked for their agitation by police.

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws are currently staying put at the Singhu and Tikri borders amid heavy police presence.

The protesters have expressed apprehension that these will pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The Centre has invited several Punjab farmer organisations for another round of talks in Delhi on December 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NC DMK CPM Sitaram Yechury Sharad Pawar D Raja Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp