Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack held in Chhattisgarh

An anti-Naxal operation was launched by CoBRA/STF/DRG troops from Chintalnar/Burkapal/Chintagufa base camps.

Published: 29th November 2020 03:21 PM

CRPF

Image used of CRPF for representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: Wreath laying ceremony of Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, of CoBRA 206 battalion of CRPF who lost his life in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack by Naxals in Sukma yesterday, was held in Raipur on Sunday.

Bhalerao succumbed to his injuries and breathed his last at around 3:30 am today morning in Raipur. He is a native of Nasik, Maharastra, officials said.

An anti-Naxal operation was launched by CoBRA/STF/DRG troops from Chintalnar/Burkapal/Chintagufa base camps on Saturday. At around 8:30 pm. there was an incident of an IED blast near Arabraj metta hills in Chintagufa police station, Sukma district.

According to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a total of 10 personnel got injured in the blast out of which 8 injured personnel were heli lifted to Raipur at midnight for further treatment. Two injured are getting treatment at CRPF Hospital, Chintalnar.

"We assure that the Force stands shoulders to shoulders with the family of the braveheart. CRPF is undeterred by such dastardly acts of adversaries and will continue with our mission with more vigour and synergy with Chattisgarh police and other security forces," Dr A P Maheshwari, Director General, CRPF said in a statement.

DG also visited the hospital and enquired about the medical conditions of injured personnel. 

