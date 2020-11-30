Badalta Mann: De-radicalisation of cadres on in Left-Wing Extremism hit areas in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Billed as a unique initiative, the police has launched a programme in the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) hit areas in south Chhattisgarh to de-radicalise surrendered Maoists, cadres lodged in jails or those released from prisons.

The initiative, ‘Badalta Mann’ (change of mind/heart), will see participation of the people’s representatives from the regions having the strong presence of Maoists.

The Chhattisgarh Police’s programme is being implemented for the first time in any LWE affected areas in India.

De-radicalisation in India has largely been carried out as counter-terrorism strategy against Islamic fundamentalism with focus on how and why Muslims participated in activities linked to terrorism.

“The campaign is meticulously formulated keeping in mind the target population. Besides the counselling and discussions, they (cadres) would be enlightened through a small booklet, ‘Badlem Edka’, in Gondi dialect to apprise them with the difference between the reality and the make-believe world that the Maoist ideology projects,” said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada SP.

“We are hopeful it will emerge as a game changer. De-radicalisation was brought into play for the first time in any LWE area.”

It’s often seen that the cadres released from jails continue engaging with the banned outfit. Police are optimist that this campaign will wean them away from the Maoist doctrine.

The ‘Badlem Edka’ elucidates on ideology of CPI (Maoist), its relevance and why one should quit it. The data and case studies on Maoist atrocities are highlighted among others.

The launch of the de-radicalisation programme in Dantewada was attended by 10 surrendered rebels, 10 rebels who were released from jails and 10 local people’s representatives.