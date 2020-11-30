STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DDC polls being used to suppress our voice: Mehbooba Mufti slams Modi government

She said since the day the Gupkar Alliance announced participation in polls, everything is being suppressed.

Published: 30th November 2020 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is being ‘murdered’ in the name of the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti claimed on Sunday.

The election and poll percentage won’t have any bearing on the Kashmir issue, she said, questioning that if the scrapping of Article 370 has solved all the issues then why nine lakh troops are deployed in the Kashmir Valley.

“If anybody talks, he is being jailed and booked under the UAPA,” the former J&K chief minister told the media at her Gupkar residence.

Referring to the Election Commission, Mehbooba  alleged that the institutions, who were supposed to make checks and balances, have been compromised.

Alleging that everything is being communalised, the PDP chief said, “Sikh is a Khalistani, Muslim a Pakistani and Kashmiri a terrorist.”

Referring to Article 370 revocation, Mehbooba said if Article 370 scrapping has resolved all issues, why nine lakh troops are still stationed in Kashmir.

“If all issues have been resolved, then the troops should not have been in civilian areas but on borders.” 

On the improved poll percentage, the PDP chief said, “The poll percentage was higher earlier too. However, poll percentage and election is no solution to Kashmir.” 

Mehbooba said how many people participate in elections does not have any bearing on the Kashmir issue.

“Kashmir issue is there. It is going to be there till it is resolved through dialogue. The talks should be held with people of J&K and Pakistan,” she said.

“When talks can be held with China, why can’t it be held with Pakistan?”

