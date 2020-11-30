STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Delhi Chalo': Doctors urge Centre to arrange COVID-19 tests of protesting farmers

Doctors were making the protesters aware of the safety guidelines amid the pandemic as most of them were seen roaming without masks and not ensuring proper social distancing.

Published: 30th November 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest march Delhi Chalo against Centres new farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A medical check-up camp has been set up at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) where farmers are protesting against the Central farm laws. The volunteer doctors at the camp have urged the Central government to conduct COVID-19 test among protesters due to the health protocols not being followed at the protest site.

"We should conduct COVID-19 test here. If there is any possibility of a super spreader, the disease might spread to other people which will be disastrous," said Dr Karan.

The doctor also pointed out that the protests could prove to be dangerous and could lead to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Doctors were making the protesters aware of the safety guidelines amid the pandemic as most of them were seen roaming without masks and not ensuring proper social distancing.

Dr Sarika Verma, ENT Surgeon practicing in Gurugram told ANI, "Yesterday a friend of mine informed me that some medical facilities are required here so I came here along with my colleague today to organise a free medical camp. We are providing them (protesters) with medicines, masks and other medical facilities."

"A lot of people have suffered injuries so we have done their dressing and given them medicines. A lot of people here are roaming without masks so we are making them aware to follow the safety guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic," she added.

Dr Sarika further said that the Central government should look into the demands of farmers and not allow them to gather here for days.

Meanwhile, farmers continue their protest against the farm laws, at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, the government designated place for the protest.

On the other hand, security has been tightened and barricading was done at Gazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border where farmers have gathered in protest farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the Central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them.

Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Chalo farmers protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp