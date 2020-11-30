STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown in COVID-19 containment zones in Rajasthan

The government issued guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution for the period of December 1 to December 31.

Published: 30th November 2020 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

India lockdown, covid lockdown

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

JAIPUR: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose lockdown in containment zones till December 31 and increase night curfew from 11 to 13 districts of the state.

The government issued guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution for the period of December 1 to December 31.

Taking in account the prevailing COVID-19 scenario in the state, it has been decided to force lockdown in containment zones till December 31, according to the order issued on Sunday night.

 Effective demarcation of containment zones is key to break the chain of transmission controlling the virus.

The zones will be demarcated by collectors following guidelines issued by the Government of India.

Only essential services will be allowed in these areas and intensive house-to-house surveillance be conducted, Principal Secretary, Home, Abhay Kumar, said in the guidelines.

The state government has increased the number of districts from 8 to 13, where the night curfew will be imposed from 8 pm to 6 am.

Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, Sikara and Ganganagar are the districts where the night curfew has been imposed.

However, it will not be applicable on factories with production of continuous nature and having night shift, IT companies, chemist shops, marriage etc.

 Rajasthan is at a critical juncture in its fight against COVID-19.

Over the last few weeks, the number of new cases has been rising.

The confluence of certain factors such as recent festival season, onset of winter and laxity in observance of the COVID-19 guidelines pose the risk of the situation becoming aggravated, thus putting a strain on the health infrastructure," he said.

  Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will remain close till December 31.

Also, cinema halls, theatres, entertainment parks, social or religious, or any large congregation is not permitted.

Rajasthan reported 18 coronavirus deaths and 2,518 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 2,292 and 2,65,386, a health bulletin stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan lockdown Rajasthan containment zone lockdown covid 19 lockdown
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp