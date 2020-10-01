STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amit Shah  steps in to put faction-ridden Bengal BJP unit in order, likely to visit state before Durga Puja

Amid murmurs of discontent in BJP's Bengal satrap, Shah along with Nadda held a meeting with the top brass of the state unit on Thursday and discussed various organisational issues.

Published: 01st October 2020 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Calling for unity within the party ranks amid reports of faction-fighting, former BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday asked the Bengal unit leaders to build the party campaign for the next year’s Assembly elections. 

Shah is likely to visit Bengal before Durga Puja for giving a push to the party’s campaign. Besides Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda, Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargia took stock of the political situations with the state leadership, which included Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy and Rahul Sinha.

“The state unit was asked to build the ground by focusing on the issues like the Trinamool government not implementing the central schemes - Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisan Nidhi. The state unit was asked to focus on corruption at the local level,” a party insider said.

Sinha is said to be unhappy with the party brass promoting outsiders like Mukul Roy and Anupam Hazra in the state. He had even let his disappointment known after the reshuffle in the party’s ranks. Shah, who is closely following the Bengal campaign, is learnt to have asked the party leaders to close the ranks and put up an aggressive campaign without wasting time on internal bickering.  

Nadda will also be camping after Durga Puja and the Bihar poll. The BJP had seen a meteoric rise in Bengal, bagging 18 Lok Sabha seats in the last general elections, and managed to wean away a large section of leaders and workers from the Trinamool ranks.   

Mamata launches drive
Bengal CM Banerjee on Thursday launched a road repair drive which will cover 7,000 stretches of roads, measuring 12,000 km across the state. This project will be conducted over the next 15 days. Mamata said. “Due to Covid, work had come to a halt, but we will restart it. We will try to connect all villages to major roads,’’ the TMC supremo said. 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Home Minister BJP Amit Shah Dilip Ghosh
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp