Bodies of trio killed in fake encounter in Shopian to be exhumed: J&K Police

The DNA samples of the three labourers — Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Ibrar — matched with their family members in Rajouri.

Published: 01st October 2020 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 10:09 AM

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh (File Photo | EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The bodies of three labourers, who were killed on July 18 allegedly in a fake encounter in Shopian and buried quietly in north Kashmir, will be exhumed and handed over to their families for proper burial at their native places.

“As the DNA samples of three bodies of Rajouri matched with their family members, the bodies will be exhumed and handed over to their families after due process of law,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The DNA samples of the three labourers — Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Ibrar — matched with their family members in Rajouri. The trio was working as labourers and living in a rented accommodation in Shopian.

They went missing from July 17 and killed in an alleged fake encounter the next day. On July 18, the police and the army said in a joint operation launched on information from the army, troops had killed three unidentified militants at Amshipora, Shopian.

The police had claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition and incriminating material from the possession of the slain persons.

But, in the first week of August, the three families from Rajouri identified the slain persons as their wards after their photographs appeared on social media. Since then they have been demanding handing over of bodies so that they can be given proper burial.

After the families filed a case, the police and the army lodged separate inquiries into the killing. The police have arrested two persons in connection with the killing of the three labourers.

“Some persons were on our radar and two persons have been arrested and they are being questioned,” Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told reporters.


