Chhattisgarh Guv 'unhappy' over Baghel govt’s decision on nagar panchayat upgradation in ST Areas

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Governor Anusuiya Uike was "displeased with the decision" of the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government on the upgradation of the gram panchayats in Scheduled (tribal) Areas into a nagar panchayat without taking her into confidence as she directed the senior officials to furnish a report on it within a week.

After reviewing the specification and statutory condition in the context of the notification issued by the state government during the meeting with the senior state officials, the Governor stated that she will initiate necessary action after discussing the issue with the chief minister.

According to the notification the Marwahi nagar panchayat will come into existence by incorporating the gram panchayats of Marwahi, Lohari and Kumhari.

The Governor categorically told the officials of the urban administration that while elevating the status of gram panchayats to nagar panchayat in the Scheduled Areas, the Constitutional provisions should have been followed. She wondered if the officials had apprised the state government about the existing laws on the issue.

The political observers felt that if not resolved the issue might result into a discord between the Rajbhawan and the state government.

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi was created as the 28th district of Chhattisgarh in February this year. The new district has 166 gram panchayats and two nagar panchayats.

The opposition parties nevertheless cited the decision on creating Marwahi nagar panchayat been taken keeping the by-polls in mind.

After the demise of former chief minister Ajit Jogi on May 29 this year, the by-polls for the Marwahi Assembly constituency, which was represented by him, will be held on November 3.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Brjmohan Agrawal cited that besides the mandatory consultation with the Governor, there should have been Gram sabha organised before taking such decision in the Scheduled Areas.

"It appears the ruling party has taken the decision on Marwahi keeping an eye on by-elections”, he said.

The state revenue minister Jaisingh Agrawal doesn't believe there would be any controversy over giving Marwahi the status of nagar panchayat as he asserted that the choices made by the government are usually directed towards acknowledging the aspirations of the local population.