STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh Guv 'unhappy' over Baghel govt’s decision on nagar panchayat upgradation in ST Areas

According to the notification the Marwahi nagar panchayat will come into existence by incorporating the gram panchayats of Marwahi, Lohari and Kumhari.

Published: 01st October 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uike

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uike (Photo | Twitter /@GovernorCG)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Governor Anusuiya Uike was "displeased with the decision" of the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government on the upgradation of the gram panchayats in Scheduled (tribal) Areas into a nagar panchayat without taking her into confidence as she directed the senior officials to furnish a report on it within a week.

After reviewing the specification and statutory condition in the context of the notification issued by the state government during the meeting with the senior state officials, the Governor stated that she will initiate necessary action after discussing the issue with the chief minister.

According to the notification the Marwahi nagar panchayat will come into existence by incorporating the gram panchayats of Marwahi, Lohari and Kumhari.

The Governor categorically told the officials of the urban administration that while elevating the status of gram panchayats to nagar panchayat in the Scheduled Areas, the Constitutional provisions should have been followed. She wondered if the officials had apprised the state government about the existing laws on the issue.

The political observers felt that if not resolved the issue might result into a discord between the Rajbhawan and the state government.

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi was created as the 28th district of Chhattisgarh in February this year. The new district has 166 gram panchayats and two nagar panchayats.

The opposition parties nevertheless cited the decision on creating Marwahi nagar panchayat been taken keeping the by-polls in mind.

After the demise of former chief minister Ajit Jogi on May 29 this year, the by-polls for the Marwahi Assembly constituency, which was represented by him, will be held on November 3.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Brjmohan Agrawal cited that besides the mandatory consultation with the Governor, there should have been Gram sabha organised before taking such decision in the Scheduled Areas.

"It appears the ruling party has taken the decision on Marwahi keeping an eye on by-elections”, he said.

The state revenue minister Jaisingh Agrawal doesn't believe there would be any controversy over giving Marwahi the status of nagar panchayat as he asserted that the choices made by the government are usually directed towards acknowledging the aspirations of the local population.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anusuiya Uike Congress Chhattisgarh
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp