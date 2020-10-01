STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devyani Khobragade appointed India's next Ambassador to Cambodia

Published: 01st October 2020 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Diplomat Devyani Khobragade (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Service officer Devyani Uttam Khobragade has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Cambodia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Khobragade, a 1999-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as a joint secretary in the ministry at its headquarters in Delhi.

"She is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said in a release.

In her nearly 21-year career, Khobragade has served in Indian missions in Berlin, Islamabad, Rome and New York.

She had hit the headlines in 2013 as action against her by the authorities in New York on charges of underpaying her Indian maid had snowballed into a major row between the two countries.

She then was serving as India's deputy consul general in New York.

In the MEA headquarters, Khobragade served in several wings including the PAI (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran), Central Europe, Finance and CPV (Consular Passport, Visa) divisions.

