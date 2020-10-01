STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farm law protest: Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies in Punjab, Haryana from October 3

The rallies are scheduled to begin at around 11 am on each of the three days, and will be conducted amid strict COVID-19 protocols, said the spokesperson.

Published: 01st October 2020 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana from October 3 to 5 to protest against the Centre's new farm laws, the party said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, Pradesh Punjab Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar, and all state ministers and Congress MLAs will join the protests, "to give voice to the angst and pain of the farmers, whose livelihood and future has been put at stake by the central legislations".

According to a Punjab Congress spokesperson, the tractor rallies are expected to be supported by farmers' organisations and will cover more than 50 kms over three days.

READ| Police detain Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka, prevent them from meeting victim's family

The rallies are scheduled to begin at around 11 am on each of the three days, and will be conducted amid strict COVID-19 protocols, said the spokesperson.

On October 3, the protest rally will cover a total distance of 22 km, starting with a public meeting at Badni Kalan (Nihal Singh Wala, Moga), before moving through Lopon (Nihal Singh Wala).

The rally will then move into Jagraon (Ludhiana), where it will be received at Chakar, Lakha and Manoke, culminating eventually in a public meeting Jattpura (Raikot, Ludhiana), said the spokesperson.

On October 4, Rahul Gandhi will travel by car to Bhawanigarh for a public meeting, before embarking on tractors to Samana (Patiala), where receptions will be held at Fatehgarh Chhana and Bahmna, before ending the day with a public meeting at grain market in Samana.

On October 5, the protest will begin from Dudhan Sadhan (Patiala) with a public meeting, and the tractors will then travel 10 kms to Pehowa border, from where Rahul Gandhi will enter Haryana, for a series of programmes there, said the spokesperson.

According to sources in Haryana Congress, Rahul Gandhi is likely to address rallies at Kaithal and Pipli in Kurukshetra district along the national highway on October 5 after which he will return to delhi.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the farm laws and the Congress has demanded their rollback.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Farm Law farmers protest
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp