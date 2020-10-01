STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Follow mantra of truth and non-violence to build prosperous India: Prez Kovind

In his message on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, Kovind said his message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing harmony and equality in society.

Published: 01st October 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday asked people to follow the mantra of truth and non-violence and build a clean and prosperous India, according to an official statement.

In his message to the nation on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, Kovind said his message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing harmony and equality in the society.

His values were as relevant yesterday as are today and will remain so in the future, the president said.

"On this auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the welfare and progress of the nation, to follow the mantra of truth and non-violence, and to build a clean, capable, strong and prosperous India, and to make Gandhiji's dreams come true," Kovind said.

People now realise that the solution to the biggest problems can be found through the path of goodwill and tolerance as suggested by Mahatma Gandhi, he said.

"Gandhiji's own life is a shining example of treading this very path.

He taught us that we should behave well with those who are not even our well-wishers, and have a feeling of love, kindness and forgiveness towards all.

There should be harmony in our thoughts, words and deeds," the president said.

Mahatma Gandhi gave a lot of importance to morality and purity of goals and means in his endeavours, Kovind said.

"I am happy that Gandhiji's thoughts and teachings are at the core of our government's efforts being practised for the development of our country such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, empowerment of women, empowering the poor and down-trodden, helping farmers and providing essential facilities in villages," he said.

On October 2 every year, Mahatma Gandhi is remembered not only in India but all over the world, the president said.

"He remains a source of inspiration for all the humanity.

His life story empowers and strengthens the weaker sections of the society.

His message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing harmony and equality in the society.

His values were as relevant yesterday as are today and will remain so in the future," he said.

The president paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of 151st birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation on behalf of the nation, according to the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gandhi Jayanti President Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp