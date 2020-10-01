STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Forced cremation in the dead of night

Dalit, women rights activists lash out at ‘systemic failure’, seek UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s resignation

Published: 01st October 2020 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Police cremates the body of the gang-rape victim in the middle of the night in Hathras district in UP | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Highlighting the ‘systemic failure’ of government apparatus, Dalit and women rights organisations condemned the Uttar Pradesh Police for cremating the Hathras gang-rape victim in the dead of night without allowing the family to have a last glimpse of the girl at their home. While there was outrage on the virtual world with hashtags such as ‘HathrasHorrorShocksIndia’ and #HathrasCase trending, celebrities and activists came out to support the demand of Dalit rights groups that the government should immediately uphold the rights of Dalit women and minors. 

The victim’s brother has claimed that the police forcibly took the body and his father for cremation as soon as they reached Hathras. National Dalit Movement for Justice and the All India Dalit Mahila Adhikar Manch said India yet again failed to protect the Dalit women. “The level of brutality and inhumanity continues even after the demise of the victim, as the UP police forcibly cremated the body in the early morning,” said a joint statement from the organisations.

“A large part of society still needs to be informed about the steep rise in the brutality against Dalit women and minors amid the pandemic.” Beena Pallical of National Campaign on Dalit Human Rights termed the incident as a ‘systemic failure’. “Even in her death, the state did not give her any dignity. This is an example of the systemic failure of the state which is complicit with the police, and of state appratus being hand in glove with the dominant caste,” she asserted. 

Slamming the UP government, All India Progressive Women’s Association secretary Kavita Krishnan demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “Treat the secret midnight cremation of the victim’s body without the presence of her parents and family as a caste atrocity. Demand that the CM resign for this atrocity on his watch.” Krishnan wrote. 

While advocate senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy pointed out why caste matters in such cases, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar expressed outrage  and said. “The UP police cremated the body of the rape victim of Hathras in the night without the permission or even the presence of the family. It leaves us with a question. What makes them confident that they will get away with this audacity. Who has given them this assurance?” Akhtar posted. 

UP govt, police get NHRC notice
The NHRC has issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state’s police chief in connection with the gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit women in Hathras district, officials said on Wednesday. The woman, who was battling for her life after the assault, died at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance in connection with the “gang rape and brutality of a 19-year-old women belonging to the Scheduled Caste in Hathras district”, the rights panel said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp