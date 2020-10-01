STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gehlot takes umbrage at comparing Baran incident to Hathras gang-rape

 According to police, two minor sisters went missing from their home in Baran district on September 19. They were later found in Kota on September 22.

Published: 01st October 2020 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday hit out at a section of the opposition and media for misleading the public by comparing an incident in Baran district of the state to the gruesome gang-rape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. According to police, two minor sisters went missing from their home in Baran district on September 19. They were later found in Kota on September 22.

The girls were handed over to their families after recording their statements, police said, adding that medical examination of the girls did not confirm rape. “The incident in Hathras is highly condemnable. But, unfortunately the incident in Baran district of Rajasthan is being compared to the incident in Hathras. Girls in (the Baran case) have given their statement before the magistrate that they had gone with the boys on their own,” Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Medical examination of the girls was done and it was revealed in the investigation that the boys were also minors. Further investigation is on in the matter, he said. The chief minister added that a section of media and the opposition are trying to mislead the people of the state and the country by comparing it (Baran incident) to the gruesome incident in Hathras.

Meanwhile, BJP chief spokesperson Ramlal Sharma targeted the Congress government over rising’ rape incidents in the state.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras gang-rape Baran Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp